BTS' Suga says 'let me rest a little bit' as he talks about his retirement plans

During his interaction with his fans, BTS' Suga talked about his retirement plans and said that he wants to rest before he dies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Credit: Suga/Instagram

BTS’ Suga recently held a small meeting with his fans called ‘Agust D 'D-DAY: Movie Night’ on May 21 in Seoul after he returned from his successful US tour. He talked to his fans and talked about various topics including his retirement plans.

During the interaction with his fans, Suga said, "I envision myself performing until my 60s." After this, his fans shouted, “please grace the stage till your final moments.” SUGA light-heartedly replied, "Let me rest a little bit before I die though. I don't think I'll be able to even hold a mic at that age!"

Meanwhile, SUGA will be in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 26 and 28.  He will also be performing in Kanagawa, Japan on June 2 and 4. After this, he will be going to Bangkok, Thailand for his performance on June 9 and 11, and Singapore on June 16 and 18. At last, he will be performing in Seoul on June 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BTS' V aka Kim Tae-Hyung took to Instagram and shared a photo with BLACKPINK's Jennie from Naomi Campbell's birthday bash. He dropped a series of photos on social media which are now going viral. In the photos, V and Lisa can be seen posing with Park Bogum, Future ( rapper ), and Jung Jingyi ( actress ). His post crossed 1 million likes in 9 minutes. BTS ARMY reacted to the photos that he shared. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans have been reacting to the photos and sharing them on Twitter. Both Lisa and V are trending on social media.

One of their fans wrote, "Kim Taehyung I'm literally amazed and speechless." The second one said, "#Lisa with her brother-in-law Kim TaeHyung." The third person commented, "OOOOOOH KIM TAEHYUNG WITH Lisa OF BLACKPINK IN AT NAOMI CAMPBELL'S BIRTHDAY PARTY.

BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung often grabs attention for dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Some social media users claim that they have seen them together several times, photos and videos also go viral on the internet.

Read|BTS' V aka Kim Tae-Hyung's shares photo with BLACKPINK's Lisa from Cannes, post crosses 1 million likes in 9 minutes

