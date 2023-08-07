BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

Police and firefighters also arrived when people started running after BTS' fans screaming after Suga revealed his tattoo.

On August 6, BTS’ Suga went live after his final solo concert in Seoul. This led to chaos at Seoul subway as fans started screaming when singer revealed his tattoo during his live interaction with fans on Weverse.

This all happened when fans were going back home after attending Suga’s concert in metro. When fans started screaming in the train, other passengers got confused and started running which heightened anxiety among citizens. While running and evacuating the place, many fell on the floor and stairs.

신논현역 칼부림도 생화학 테러도 아니니까 더 이상 잘못된 정보로 공포분위기 조성하지 말아주세요



제 옆에 외국인 분들이 영상 보다가 소리 질렀는데 지하철 안이 복잡한 터라 사람들이 오해하고 도망친 거에요



경찰 진술도 다 했습니다.



물론 다들 조심하시고 이어폰 빼고 다니시길..

— 제촌 (@tom7890_) August 6, 2023

신논현역 칼부림이 아니라 방탄 슈가가 콘서트 끝난 후 라이브 방송에서 타투 공개해가지고 귀가하던 빠순이들이 소리 질러서랜다... https://t.co/fTZC5SsYz5

Police and firefighters also arrived at the subway around 8:36 PM on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and defended the fandom. Later, some reports also stated that people panicked because of gas leak smell. However, several netizens took to Reddit and wrote, “To clarify: There were multiple causes for the mass panic incident. As stated by police officers in the KBS article, According to eyewitnesses, foreign women screamed while watching a BTS video, so the passengers on the subway were shocked and pushed to one side, making a fuss.”

Meanwhile, BTS management agency BigHit Music on Monday said Suga has started the military enlistment process, making him the third member of the South Korean music septet to fulfil his mandatory duty.

The agency shared the announcement on the global fan community forum Weverse, a day after the 30-year-old rapper -- whose real name in Min Yoon-gi -- concluded his 'D-Day' concert in Seoul.

"We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," BigHit Music said in the statement.

Out of the septet, Jin and j-hope are already serving in the military. Other members of the group are RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BigHit Music earlier said other members plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus last June.

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.