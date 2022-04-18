BTS’ new album We Are Bulletproof to be out on THIS date

Photo credit: Special arrangement

BTS, a South Korean pop band, just announced their comeback with a new album in June. While finishing their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, BTS is presently working on their new album. The announcement was announced on Weverse, a global fan community forum, by BigHit Music. "BTS will release a new album on June 10, 2022," BigHit Music said in a statement.

With a video shared to their Twitter page on April 17, the pop group's official page teased ARMYs about their comeback. It contains information on the band's journey since its inception in 2013.



‘WE ARE BULLETPROOF’ and ‘2022.6.10’ were shown at the end of the 50-second video.

Since its first show held last October as an on-line concert, BTS’ tour series ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ has hosted 12 shows worldwide including Seoul, LA and Las Vegas. ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ amassed over 4 million attendees/viewers total, across all formats including in-person concerts, virtual live stream, LIVE VIEWING and LIVE PLAY.



On the last show on April 16, BTS performed 20 songs including ON, Burning Up (FIRE), DOPE, DNA, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, Blood Sweat & Tears, FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, Butter, Telepathy and IDOL. For the encore of the last day, the members chose Anpanman and Go Go for the grand finale of the four-day concerts.



In line with the previous series of the tour, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ also focused on the ‘encounter’ between BTS and fans. The overall stage production was designed to emphasize the band including the setlist composed of all-seven-member songs and props and effects minimized to highlight the performance itself.



After the last stage of the final show, BTS revealed a new video content with a surprise announcement. Showing through the band’s past and present, the video ended with WE ARE BULLETPROOF and a date 2022. 06. 10, indicating a new album release date.