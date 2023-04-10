BTS' Suga discloses D-Day tracklist featuring collabs with J-Hope, IU, The Rose Woosung

Credit: Suga/Instagram

On Sunday, BTS’ Suga took to Instagram and shared the tracklist of his upcoming album D-Day which will be premiered on April 21. His songs feature collaboration with fellow BTS member J-hope, The Rose’ Kim Woosung, soloist IU and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. Sharing the list, the singer wrote, “on the list.”

Take a look:

Earlier, in a post shared on global fan forum Weverse, BigHit Music said 'D-DAY' marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, 'Agust D' and 'D-2'.

"You can place your pre-order of the CD and Weverse Album through online and offline retailers starting Monday, April 3," the BigHit Music agency said in the statement. The upcoming album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. The 30-year-old musician's real name is Min Yoon-gi.

The pre-release track of 'D-Day' is set to drop on April 7. Suga will also engage with fans through a variety of content, including the Disney+/Weverse documentary "Suga: Road to D-Day" and a solo world tour, a first for any BTS member.

Meanwhile, K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports Variety.

Jimin is just the third member of the K-pop boyband to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM, who shares songwriting credits on three of the six songs on Face. Jimin had previously topped the singles chart alongside BTS with Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Butter, My Universe, and Dynamite. (With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Read|Suga Road to D-Day: Documentary chronicling BTS star Suga's solo career to premiere on this date