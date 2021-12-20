BTS singer V makes special birthday request to group leader RM - Here's what he said

BTS singer V, who will turn 26 on December 30, while commenting on J-Hope's post on social media revealed that he wants group leader RM to gift him a painting on his special day.

In order to tell everyone that he has completed his quarantine period, J-Hope took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos in which he can be seen making goofy faces, posing in front of a colourful painting. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Quarantine finished.” (Translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_.)

In the comment box, RM, who began his quarantine earlier this week, said that he is jealous of him as he has completed his quarantine. He commented, “Insane.” He then wrote, “what I'm) the most envious of..” RM recently came back from the USA.

J-Hope then revealed that he was posing in front of the painting that RM gave him. “Namjoon, I took (the photo) prettily in front of the gift you gave me,” J-Hope commented.

V then joined the conversation and asked RM to gift him paintings on his birthday. He wrote, “(30/12) on my birthday too, if you give me a painting that suits/goes along with me, I'd be really happy RM.” To which, J-Hope responded, “One should control themselves.”

Take a look:

The extremely popular South Korean Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS,

V aka Kim Taehyung, who became the fastest artist/individual to gain 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram, recently created Guinness World Record for the same.

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.