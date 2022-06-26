Headlines

BTS: Shirtless Jin flaunts new tattoo at the beach, RM drops hilarious comment

Sharing the photo, Jin wrote, “I also got a friendship tattoo,’ in Korean. The tattoo can be seen on his back. BTS' RM, J-Hope reacted to the photo.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

On Sunday, BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin surprised everyone when he dropped his shirtless photo from a beach and flaunted his new ‘7’ tattoo. Recently, he himself a tattoo ‘7’ on his lower back which is a tribute to BTS. It is also dedicated to his friendship with other band members.

Sharing the photo, Jin wrote, “I also got a friendship tattoo,’ in Korean. The tattoo can be seen on his back. BTS leader RM also reacted to the photos and wrote, “Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either.” Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.” J-Hope also commented on the photo and wrote, “Holy moly.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin shared a number of photos from the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

One of his fans said, “it feels so illegal to see his broad naked back for free W** KIM SEOKJIN.” On Twitter. Another mentioned, “IF ANYONE HAD TOLD ME THAT WE WOULD GET SHIRTLESS KIM SEOKJIN OUT OF NOWHERE, UNANNOUNCED, UNPREPARED FOR I WOULD HAVE SAID YOU WERE LYING!” The third person commented, “taehyung strolling around in paris, jungkook at a concert, hoseok & yoongi hanging out with different people, namjoon sharing pictures of his eurotrip, & seokjin at a resort; & i'm sure jimin is doing their own things too. they're right. this break is really so healthy for them.”

One of the social media users wrote, “KIM SEOKJIN KNEW EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS DOING PLACING THE 7 TATTOO THERE LIKE HE WANTS NO SURVIVORS ABSOLUTELY INSANE OF HIM.” “haven’t heard from yoongi since the break was announced but let seokjin drop a half naked pic and he’s here,” read another tweet.

“Can you believe that SEOKJIN is the first member to post a shirtless picture on instagram like.. what kind of alternate universe am i living in ??” said another fan.

