BTS set to release BE (Essential Edition) for 'Army' on THIS date, details inside

K-pop music sensation BTS is set to release the 'Essential Edition' of their latest album 'BE' on February 19, the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Monday.

The essential edition comes after their BE (Deluxe Edition) released last November and encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation towards their fans 'BTS Army' who have stood by their every milestone - No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Grammy nomination to name a few.

The album contains the eight tracks that were previously included in the Deluxe edition: lead single "Life Goes On", "Fly To My Room", "Blue & Grey", "Skit", "Telepathy", "Dis-ease", "Stay" and "Dynamite".

Several components of the album will be different from the previous record, and BTS's surprise gifts for fans will be unveiled one by one before the album's release on February 19.

BTS has been deemed as the new face of pop after a record-breaking year. The act is nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance'' at the 63rd Grammy Awards as well, scheduled to be announced on March 15.

For the uninformed, BTS an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

"Dynamite" debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August, making BTS, the first South Korean group to top the chart. The single is also the first song to top both the Billboard Global Exclusive US and Billboard Global 200 charts simultaneously.

'BE' earned the group their fifth No 1 on the Billboard 200 in late November. It was their second album release in 2020, following ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in March.