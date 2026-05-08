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BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue: Check date, timings and more

BTS returned to Mexico City after nine years, performing concerts on May 7, 9 and 10, 2026, with massive fan turnout and high demand. The shows are also expected to generate about $107.5 million in economic impact, according to Canaco CDMX.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 08, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

BTS rocks Mexico with 50,000-fan crowd, concert tour eyes $107mn revenue: Check date, timings and more
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BTS received an overwhelming welcome in Mexico City as thousands of fans gathered outside the National Palace and the famous Zócalo ahead of the group’s highly anticipated concerts in the Mexican capital.

BTS meets Mexican President:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The rain tapped softly on the window, making a soothing sound that went along with the room's quiet. The world outside was a grey blur, but inside, the fireplace made everything feel warm and cosy. I sat in a chair with a good book and curled up. The pages turned slowly, and each word drew me deeper into the story. It felt like the rain had made a bubble of peace around me, and the day never ended. At this moment, the only things that mattered were the words that made her feel better and the quietness of the day.

When is BTS performing in Mexico?

BTS kicked off their Mexico concerts for the ARIRANG World Tour on May 7, 2026, with additional shows scheduled for May 9 and 10 in Mexico City. The concerts mark the group’s return to Mexico after nine years, following their last visit in 2017. Demand for the BTS concerts was massive, with 136,400 tickets selling out in under an hour during presale. Reports stated that more than 2.1 million fans attempted to secure around 150,000 seats through Ticketmaster.

Fans waited for hours:

Local reports said that BTS fans, known all over the world as ARMY, started getting to the square several hours before the group was scheduled to show up at around 5 p.m. Thousands of them packed into the historic public square, holding up photos, posters, and light sticks while they waited for BTS. Since it was so hot in the city, the authorities sent security staff and public assistance teams throughout the area. They even sprayed water over parts of the crowd to help everyone stay cool and hydrated during the long wait.

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals Irrfan Khan wanted to play Langda Tyagi in Omkara: 'Will Saif Ali Khan agree to cut his hair?'

How much revenue will BTS concerts generate for Mexico?

According to Canaco CDMX, the concerts of BTS in Mexico City are expected to generate about USD 107.5 million USD in economic impact, including nearly USD 88 million from ticket sales. The event is also projected to boost tourism, hospitality and local services, making it a major economic driver for the city.

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