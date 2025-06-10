V posted photos with actor Song Kang and director Park Chan-wook, making fans wonder if he’s planning a new acting project. RM also shared pictures to mark his return.

BTS members RM and V have finished their military service and are now back. RM came out playing the saxophone in uniform, while V greeted fans with flowers. Fans celebrated by releasing balloons and sharing messages online using hashtags like #WelcomeBackNamjoon and #WelcomeBackTaehyung.

V posted photos with actor Song Kang and director Park Chan-wook, making fans wonder if he’s planning a new acting project. RM also shared pictures to mark his return. Big Hit Music had asked fans not to visit the military base for safety reasons and said no official event would be held. Even so, fans celebrated online with art, videos, and messages.

Other BTS members will return soon, Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, and SUGA on June 21. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their service. Fans are now looking forward to BTS FESTA 2025 on June 13, where they hope the group will appear together again. On the same day, J-Hope will also hold a solo concert.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin had a special fan moment when Hollywood star Tom Cruise joined him in Episode 5 of Run Jin, which aired on May 20 on Bangtan TV. Jin planned to make Cruise feel at home, but it was actually the Mission: Impossible actor who surprised Jin and fans around the world with an unforgettable experience.

One of the sweetest moments came when Tom Cruise said he’s a fan of BTS. When Jin asked if he knew about the group, Cruise excitedly responded, “Yes, we all know BTS!" Jin was shocked and overjoyed, shouting, “Tom Cruise knows us!"

Tom Cruise didn’t stop at just recognizing BTS. He went on to compliment them, saying, “First of all, congratulations. Your group, your journey, and everything you’ve achieved is really impressive. I’m a big fan, and I’m glad to be on your show right now."

The episode took a heartwarming turn when Jin surprised everyone by video-calling his family and introducing them to Tom Cruise. During the call, Jin told his mom, “Tom Cruise is here. He wanted to say hi." Cruise greeted the whole family as they sat down for lunch, even saying, “The food looks excellent," while admiring their warm family vibe. He also spoke to Jin’s grandfather, making the moment even more special and emotional for fans.