BTS’ RM shares photo of ARMY bomb ahead of Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert

The PTDS concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium where BTS boys V, Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope will perform live.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

BTS ARMY can’t wait for the Bangtan Boys to rock the stage after their LA concert that happened in December. Everyone is excited about the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL concert which will happen on March 10, 12 and 13.

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium where BTS boys V, Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope will perform live in front of their audience. Ahead of the concert, RM, who is the leader of the group dropped a photo of ARMY bomb beside a stand. ‘PTD on Stage Seoul’ was featured on the stand.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Along with the photo, he wrote, “#mood.” One can know how excited RM is about the concert. Fans have been drooling after he posted this photo.

