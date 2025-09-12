Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS’ RM recommends 5 K-dramas, movies: From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Parasite on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video

On RM’s birthday, fans celebrate his love for cinema with his 5 favourites mix of series and movies that are thrilling and inspirational.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

BTS’ RM recommends 5 K-dramas, movies: From Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Parasite on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video
BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, is celebrating his birthday today, and fans worldwide are showering him with love and wishes. To mark this special occasion, let’s take a look at some of RM’s favourite movies, K-dramas, and web shows. 

Sweet Home on Netflix

Untitled-design-1

One of RM’s favourite K-dramas is Sweet Home, story follows a troubled teenager and his neighbours who struggle to survive in a world where humans are transforming into dangerous monsters. 

Parasite on SonyLIV

Untitled-design-5

The 2019 Oscar-winning film became the first non-English-language movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film cleverly portrays class struggles and social inequality through dark comedy and suspense.

ALSO READ: From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

SKY Castle on Netflix

Untitled-design-2

SKY Castle is a sharp and thought-provoking series that sheds light on South Korea’s education system and the extreme pressure faced by students and their families. 

Decision to Leave on Amazon Prime Video

Untitled-design-3

This 2022 romantic thriller blends love, obsession, and mystery in a unique way. Park Chan-wook even won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for this masterpiece, making it a standout recommendation from RM.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix

Untitled-design-4

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer with autism who faces challenges in her personal and professional life. Starring Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh, the show delivers inspiration, hope, and an uplifting story that connects with audiences globally. 

ALSO READ: Jungkook Birthday Special: 7 must-watch K-dramas, anime, movies recommended by the BTS star

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
