BTS' RM and Jungkook take Army's excitement to another level with 'Butter' concept clips

BTS Army can't wait for the band to drop their second English single 'Butter' which they announced a few days back. The song will be out on May 21, 2021, and ahead of that, Big Hit has decided to tease fans with a few clips. Recently, they took to their Twitter page and shared two videos featuring RM and Jungkook. They called it BTS 'Butter' concept clips and last up to 16 seconds.

In the video featuring RM, the singer is seen breaking confetti box and playing with disco lights while the camera moves around him. He is looking handsome as ever in a long trenchcoat and gives an intense look in the video. The RM video has about 3.8 million views on Twitter until now.

While Jungkook is seen goofing around a heart-shaped butter on bread. He is seen gazing straight into the lens and dons sleek straight hair of which fans can't wait to know the colour. His video garnered four million views until now.

Talking about 'Butter', the song is a dance-pop track that promises to cater for the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for.

Recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They have also earned a nod at this year's BRIT Awards in the International Group section. The awards are scheduled to held on May 12, 2021.

BTS recently took it to a whole new level in marketing deals with McDonald's and Louis Vuitton.