BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook refuse to submit Arirang for 2027 Grammys; here's why

BTS have announced they will not submit their blockbuster album Arirang for the 2027 Grammy Awards, saying music should not be divided by language or region.

BTS have decided to stay away from the 69th Grammy Awards despite enjoying one of the biggest years of their career. The K-pop supergroup announced that they will not submit their latest album, Arirang, for Grammy consideration, saying they do not support categorising music based on language or region.

The decision comes shortly after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, which will debut at the 2027 awards.

BTS explains why they are skipping the Grammys

According to a statement shared on the Instagram Stories of all seven members on Wednesday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook said they had collectively decided not to enter the awards this year.

"We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year," the group said. "We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language."

The members also thanked their global fanbase, ARMY, for their continued love and support.

Why BTS is unhappy with the new Grammy category

The announcement comes weeks after the Recording Academy introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance as one of five new Grammy categories.

The award is designed to recognise artists from K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and other Asian pop genres. However, the decision has sparked debate among fans and industry observers, with many arguing that Asian artists should continue competing equally in the main Grammy categories instead of being separated into a regional category.

BTS have previously received three consecutive Grammy nominations in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Dynamite, Butter and My Universe with Coldplay between 2021 and 2023.

Arirang becomes BTS' biggest comeback

Even without a Grammy campaign, Arirang has become one of the biggest music releases of the year.

Released on March 20, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 641,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. It also recorded 532,000 pure album sales, marking the biggest first-week sales for a group album in more than a decade.

Physical sales played a major role in the album's success. BTS sold 516,000 physical copies through 17 vinyl editions and nine CD versions. Of those, 208,000 were vinyl sales, making it the sixth-largest vinyl sales week in the modern Billboard era. Only One Direction's Midnight Memories recorded a bigger weekly sales figure for a group album.

The album's lead single, Swim, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS' seventh chart-topping song. All 14 tracks from Arirang entered Spotify's Global Daily Top Songs chart, while the album generated 110 million streams on its first day.

BTS' Arirang World Tour

After a short break, BTS are set to resume their Arirang World Tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The group will then perform in Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago as part of the North American leg of the tour.