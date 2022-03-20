BTS' RM apologises to his father during live session with V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook

BTS boys V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and Jungkook recently went live where they talked about their health, their upcoming concert in Las Vegas, hair colure and their Seoul concert, hair colour. However, Jin was not part of the live session due to his surgery. But BTS members have brought BT21, a soft toy that represented Jin.

BTS boys talked on Covid-19 cases and asked ARMY to be a little more careful. Jungkook said, “No one in my family got it yet.” After which RM said, “Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me... I'm sorry dad.”

Suga mentioned, “My dad caught it, and then my mom did too.” A Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk translated Suga’s comment, “These days everyone is getting it, so you have to be careful. For me, I did say in/for the (news) articles that I was asymptomatic in case (you all) would worry (I didn't want you all to worry) but I did have some symptoms so..”

RM and Jin suffered from Covid-19 in December, they recovered in January. Jimin, V, and Suga also suffered from Covid-19. While talking about his health, Jimin stated that he got ‘anemic’ which made him think that he would scream. To which Jungkook replied, “You're gonna collapse again that way”. Meanwhile, RM asked Jimin to be more careful.

Talking about their Las Vegas concert V asked, “Ahh.. what do we do about our outfits?” Suga said it’s pretty nice in April but it will be hot later. He added, “Apparently it will be better in the evening.” Jimin said, "They said that it's around 28° there? I'm not sure, I think so.”

On being asked about hair colour by a fan, RM said, “I’m sorry guys. I’ll change it back soon.” Talking about their concert, RM stated, “I am getting to say this now, but we can't hear the clappers at all when we wear the in-ears, so it was sad.”

Jungkook replied, “That’s why I kept taking it off.” Suga said, “Usually your ears go off when you take off the in-ears right? But this time it was sooo quiet, and peaceful.”