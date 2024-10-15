BTS members always find ways to support each other, often in wonderfully cryptic ways that fans love.

In a social media post, BTS leader RM recently showed his anger expressing frustration just hours after BigHit confirmed that comedian Lee Jin Ho had scammed fellow member Jimin for approximately 100 million KRW.

Currently, the fandom is buzzing about RM after he shared a snippet of his song "Groin" from his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong People, on his Instagram Stories.

Although Namjoon, as RM is also known, didn’t directly call out the comedian in his message, he shared some lyrics from his recent album that seem to reflect his feelings about the situation. This has led fans to speculate that RM's words are meant to address the betrayal that Jimin faced. Fans are now talking about what RM’s lyrics could mean and how they relate to the controversy involving Jimin.

The lyrics RM highlighted, "There are so many annoying ba*tards in the world, so what? Just keep going your own way; there are so many clueless bastards in the world," have led fans to believe it was a subtle response to the ongoing scandal involving Jimin.

For the unversed, Jimin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, reportedly lent ₩100 million KRW (around $74,100 USD) to comedian Lee Jin Ho in 2022. The situation gained attention when Lee recently admitted to having a gambling problem, which led to his need for the loan. His confession went viral after he revealed that he had borrowed large amounts from several celebrities, often using excuses like urgent tax payments or family emergencies to get the money.

