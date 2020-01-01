BTS rings in New Year 2020 in Times Square and their army most definitely cannot keep calm; here's proof

As 2019 came to an end and marked the beginning of 2020, BTS made it a Happy New Year for their army. The K-Pop band recently performed in Times Square, New York, witnessing a crowd of 1.5 billion people. The band, who spread the message of self-love, did so again during their performance at New Year Eve.

Not only that, BTS had a special announcement after the performance, which appears to be fresh images for Google panel, confirmed Danny Sullivan. The K-Pop band even tried to connect with their fans by walking up to them personally, but looking at the fan frenzy, that could not happen.

More so, BTS walked down from the stage and into the streets of Times Square, thus making their army (as their fans are known) go weak in the knees. Some of the army members couldn't stop drooling over a particular person from the group.

See all the appreciation tweets here:

BTS is in Times Square tonight, and I'm happy they're ringing in the New Year with fresh images for their Google Knowledge Panels. Group is looking great! #BTS #BTSatTimeSquare #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/OeRJKvA8bJ — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 31, 2019

bts started the decade performing in front of 350 people and they will end the decade performing in front of 1.5 MILLION people BTSatTimeSquare @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/16YvKdWXCN — (@mikrokosmocs) December 31, 2019

Kudos to this ARMY for explaining what an ARMY “Lightstick” is and how much it represents our fandom!!! She did so good @BTS_twt #BTSatTimeSquare #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/DDsXM8dNeF — C (@mivida_BTS) December 31, 2019

I’m so happy right nowwwww Yoongi put his hand out to my friend but she was freaking out and he was walking fast so she didn’t realize @BTS_twt #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/qVae9aCLIN — Salitah LoveMyself (@Sq517) December 31, 2019

Oh no they still sleepyyyy ... please rest until performan @BTS_twt #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/dWBgS71uSU — Salitah QLoveMyself (@Sq517) December 31, 2019

Im sure media was expecting answers like " i luv them cuz they're so sexy and handsome, and their tattoos etc.." instead they got a 4 pages essay on self love @BTS_twt #RockinEve #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/Laau62DhNh — September (@__WildRose2__) December 31, 2019

Clearer footage of Taehyung recording his birthday ADs going as far to climb on the steps to get a good view. He is so loved and tonight he will be surrounded by his face all over Times square #Taehyung #BTSatTimeSquare @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZIoLpShSPk — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) December 31, 2019

"Anything for the best spot to watch the high profile performances tonight including korean pop band @BTS_twt." ARMYs at the venue please stay warm & take care I see yall alrdy being wrapped by fila blanket. Ahh I got goosebumps with all these coverage #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/u9gztXqJpy — cestlavie_90 (@cestlavie9090) December 31, 2019

my video is so bad because I was shaking BUT WHAT THE FUCK JUNG HOSEOK WAS SO CLOSE PLEASE SAVE ME IM NOT OKAY #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/KoWYgoUQqh — amber (@sweetenyuh) December 31, 2019

SHUT UPPP BTS ARE GOING DOWN FROM THE STAGE TO WALK IN THE STREETS AND PERFORM TOO OMG SO MANY ARMYS ARE GOING TO SEE THEM UP CLOSE #BTSatTimeSquare pic.twitter.com/esbE9vexZm — grace on taehyung lockdown (@taehyungsrarity) December 31, 2019

Apologies in advance to all my friends, I’ll still be talking about this in 2040 #BTSatTimeSquare #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/sTtKtx9rzX — mandi (@somethingepic) December 31, 2019

#BTSAtTimesSquare started trending on Twitter as soon as members from BTS made their way to Times Square. The trend was mostly created through their army and with the help of their 'special announcement'. BTS, at this point, consists of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope.