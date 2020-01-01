Trending#

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Delhi

IPL 2020 Auction

Assam

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment


BTS rings in New Year 2020 in Times Square and their army most definitely cannot keep calm; here's proof

The K-Pop band BTS performed in Times Square and soon Twitterati couldn't stop expressing how much they loved it


BTS rings in New Year 2020 in Times Square and their army most definitely cannot keep calm; here's proof

(Image courtesy: Twitter/@mikrokosmocs)

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 1, 2020, 08:27 AM IST

As 2019 came to an end and marked the beginning of 2020, BTS made it a Happy New Year for their army. The K-Pop band recently performed in Times Square, New York, witnessing a crowd of 1.5 billion people. The band, who spread the message of self-love, did so again during their performance at New Year Eve.

Not only that, BTS had a special announcement after the performance, which appears to be fresh images for Google panel, confirmed Danny Sullivan. The K-Pop band even tried to connect with their fans by walking up to them personally, but looking at the fan frenzy, that could not happen.

More so, BTS walked down from the stage and into the streets of Times Square, thus making their army (as their fans are known) go weak in the knees. Some of the army members couldn't stop drooling over a particular person from the group.

See all the appreciation tweets here:

#BTSAtTimesSquare started trending on Twitter as soon as members from BTS made their way to Times Square. The trend was mostly created through their army and with the help of their 'special announcement'. BTS, at this point, consists of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope.