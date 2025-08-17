BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'

BTS' Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, who are currently in Los Angeles, connected with fans straight from a breezy beach, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

ARMYs woke up to a special treat on Sunday morning when BTS members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook appeared together in a surprise live session on Weverse.

The boys, who are currently in Los Angeles, connected with fans straight from a breezy beach, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The live was filled with playful chaos; Jin shouted joyfully while Taehyung hugged him from behind, rubbing his wet hair on him, with Jimin quickly joining the fun. Jungkook, meanwhile, took charge of speaking to fans, as Namjoon, Taehyung, and Jungkook playfully argued over who should handle the camera.

Between laughter and teasing, the group also dropped exciting updates. Jin said, “I’ve arrived in the US. I’ve met the guys well.” To this, RM replied, “Yeah, been preparing album,” while Suga chimed in, “Today is a rest day.” J-Hope confirmed, “We have to start working tomorrow,” and Jimin revealed that they’re taking one day off each week.

Fans’ comments made the live even livelier — when someone wrote, “Miss you, my husband,” Namjoon cheekily responded, “Miss you, wife.” The group also joked about the chilly LA weather, with RM admitting, “I think it’s the first and last time to turn on the live at the beach.”

Before signing off, the members reassured fans that their focus remains on music. J-Hope confessed, “Honestly, we’ve been doing nothing but working,” while Suga added, “I just came out to get some fresh air.”

BTS is currently working on their first full group album in four years, expected to release next spring. The record will follow their 2022 anthology Proof, and marks their return as seven after military service commitments. Their last performance together was Yet to Come in Busan in October 2022.