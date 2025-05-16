Two members of BTS, Jin and J-Hope, have already completed their military duties. Jin, the oldest in the group, started his service in December 2022 and was officially discharged on June 12, 2024. J-Hope enlisted a few months later in April 2023 and wrapped up his service in October 2024.

Exciting news for BTS fans! The popular K-pop band seems to be just a few weeks away from reuniting, as all members are close to finishing their military duties. On May 11, BTS leader RM posted a simple cartoon of a brown bear holding a sign that read "D-30", which many believe is a countdown to their reunion.

The post quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing their happiness and emotions. One fan shared, "It’s been a long wait but we stayed strong. I'm proud of BTS and all of us.” Another added, "Only 30 days left! The excitement is unreal.” A third joked, “Let him out already!”

The remaining five members RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga, are still serving. Both RM and V are set to return on June 10, 2025, which interestingly marks BTS’s debut anniversary. Jimin and Jungkook will follow right after, completing their service on June 11. Suga, who joined under an alternative service route due to a previous shoulder injury, is expected to be discharged last on June 21, 2025.

With these dates lined up, fans can look forward to the complete reunion of BTS in mid-2025.

After completing his mandatory military service, J-Hope is all set to resume his solo music career with a tour that will take him to Macau (May 17–18), Taiwan (May 24–25), and Japan (May 31–June 1). He is the second BTS member to return to civilian life after Jin, who was discharged in June 2024.

Since his return, Jin has kept busy—meeting fans, collaborating with top-tier luxury brands, and proudly representing South Korea as a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he introduced his new album Happy and performed Running Wild, marking his first solo performance on the show.