HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang shared an update on BTS’ comeback, hinting that their return may take longer than expected. With Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook still serving in the military, they are set to be discharged by June 2025.

However, the agency explained that reuniting and creating new music will require additional time. Speaking at a press conference in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on March 31, Lee Jae Sang addressed BTS’ comeback. According to Koreaboo, he said, "The BTS members are set to complete their military service by the end of the first half of this year, and they will need time for preparation and production before resuming activities. The company is also preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists (BTS members) themselves need time for deliberation and preparation."

HYBE’s CEO explained that BTS’ comeback isn’t just about releasing new songs, it requires extensive planning and coordination. “Typically, the process involves working on songs, releasing an album, and then going on tour. However, since BTS has already risen to the level of global top artists, they are continuously discussing their vision and their ‘next’ phase. It is necessary to consider and align with this direction carefully."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been on a break since June 2022. During this time, they have focused on solo projects and are completing their military service.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in December 2022, and completed his service in June 2024. Before joining the military, he made his solo debut with Astronaut. J-Hope, known for his rap and dance skills, enlisted in April 2023 and finished his service in October 2024. Before leaving, he released his solo album Jack in the Box.

