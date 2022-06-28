Search icon
BTS: 'Planning to make small place of my own private collection,' says RM aka Kim Namjoon

BTS boys RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V often make headlines. Now RM talked about the band in intersections: The Art Basel Podcast.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

BTS boys RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V have a huge fan following and they often make headlines for various reasons. Recently, V grabbed attention as he went to Paris for Celine Men’s Fashion Week,

On Tuesday, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon started trending after he talked about making a ‘small space for his collection’ on the second season of Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast. He said, “This is my first time actually saying this, but seriously I'm planning to make a small space of my own private collection, and just maybe cafe in 1 floor, and set up my collections on second floor.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While talking about BTS, he said, “When we try to see BTS, you have to see the fans, the ARMY because they are like the half, the other wing of the team, they are really special.” He added, “I was the first one to be a BTS member. So actually Mr. Bang just started the team with me.”

He said, “I just want to make music like the timeless piece that i admire."

Recently, 

BTS singer Jimin has created history. Suddenly Twitter is being flooded with congratulations tweets, and #HistoryMakerJimin has become one of the top trends. But what is the reason? Well, the singer had released his solo song Filter, and it has turned out to become one of the most-streamed songs on an online music streaming platform. The song Filter has touched the milestone of 300 million streams and this is one of the fastest Korean male solo songs to create such a record. 

As soon as the song earned this milestone, BTS ARMY and Jimin fans expressed their happiness on social media. Many Jimin fans are boasting about the singer's magnetic persona, and ear-soothing vocals behind the milestone, while others are proudly calling themselves his fans. 

