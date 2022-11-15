BTS: Philippine bar examination features questions related to K-pop band members, ARMY reacts

File Photo

Popular K-pop band BTS and its members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, and J-Hope never fail to make headlines. Each and every band member has a huge fan following across the world.

BTS ARMY is now really happy and excited after Philippine Bar Examination featured a question related to the K-pop band. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their happiness, a user name K Manuel (@theklmanuel) posted the screenshot of the question paper and wrote, “BTS making it to the actual Philippine Bar Examinations. This is Question#6 in the Commercial Law Exam of the November 2022 Bar Exams.”

BTS making it to the actual Philippine Bar Examinations. This is Question#6 in the Commercial Law Exam of the November 2022 Bar Exams. pic.twitter.com/3LkmYVFyJx — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) November 13, 2022

I will assume that whoever made this question is an army and Yoongi is her bias — HelloYoongi (@HelloYoongi7) November 13, 2022

In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don't know where I'd be without them.



So to this year's test takers - hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side :) https://t.co/P177pDcKm4 — coco (@expensivegherl) November 14, 2022

Still trying to wrap my head about it. It’s not just an exam from a school. It’s a BAR EXAM. A country’s bar exam. Min Yoongi’s impact lol https://t.co/wKeY87nU5G November 14, 2022

The second one said, “The person who wrote this question took "min yoongi i'll sue you" to another level.” The third person tweeted, “I will assume that whoever made this question is an army and Yoongi is her bias.” The fourth person commented, “In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don't know where I'd be without them. So to this year's test takers - hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side.”

Another social media user mentioned, “Still trying to wrap my head about it. It’s not just an exam from a school. It’s a BAR EXAM. A country’s bar exam. Min Yoongi’s impact lol.”

Read|BTS' Jin slays formal fashion in black suit, ARMY calls him 'handsome'

The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Earlier, BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. The decision by BTS to enlist helps avert a sticky situation for South Korea’s government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30-years-old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not, Variety reported.