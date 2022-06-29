BTS: Oracle Sistes' Julia Johansen breaks silence on dating rumours with V aka Kim Tae Hyung

Credit:bangb0ra7/Instagram

Dating rumours about BTS band members are not new to us, we often hear them. Recently, news of V dating Oracle Sisters Julia Johansen circulated on social media. It happened after French Band from Paris, Oracle Sisters shared a photo of Julia and V with the caption, “First date - Julia & V.”

The caption broke the internet as BTS ARMY started speculating that these two are seeing each other. In the photo, Julia had kept her hand on singer’s shoulder. Now, Julia has shared the same photo and quashed the rumours. She wrote, “Guys, the 'date' was a joke by my bandmate... We went for drinks with @utzpeter @lalalalisa_m @thv @mileskane before a fashion show... Peace and love.”

Recently, V and Lisa went to Paris for Celine Men’s Fashion Week. BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa stunned everyone with their pole dancing skills at Celine's after-party in Paris.

V’s fan wrote, “Taehyung enjoying pole dancing at Celine after-party He looks so happy . I am feeling happy too see him dancing like this.” The second person wrote, “NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SEE HIM DOING A POLE DANCE.”

Meanwhile, Lisa’s fans also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “OMG!!! I want to see lisa doing pole dance more!! That’s sooo cool and hot!!!.” The second person mentioned, “Lisa will probably showcase her talent by doing a spectacular pole dance for her solo debut.”

Meanwhile, For the unversed, Team leader RM Namjoon responded to rumours that BTS was taking a break. He claimed that while the announcement was intended to refer to band members working on personal projects in addition to group ones, it was misunderstood.