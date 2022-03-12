BTS' Min Yoongi aka Suga leaves ARMY drooling over his new look in black suit at Permission to Dance concert

BTS boys, who have been ruling the world with their performances, will again make ARMY go crazy today as they will be performing live at the Permission to Dance concert in Seoul's Day 2.

Bangtan Boys V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jin have a huge fan following, their fans can not miss even a single update from their concert. A few hours back, Suga aka Min Yoongi appeared at the Permission to Dance concert stage for the soundcheck. He was wearing a black suit and sunglasses.

Undoubtedly, he was looking so hot in the all-black look. After seeing him, his fans went crazy and they took to social media and started sharing his pictures and videos. He is trending on Twitter now.

Take a look:

MIN YOONGI IN THAT BLACK GLASSES , SIR ??? — March 12, 2022

min yoongi in suit and sunglasses for ptd seoul concert day two soundcheck March 12, 2022

Earlier, The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) had declared the list of top annual rankings of last year’s best-selling albums across global physical sales and digital downloads, and the two very famous bands BTS and SEVENTEEN WERE the part of it.

‘BTS, THE BEST’, which is BTS’ Japanese compilation album, got 4th position. BTS band which includes V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jin, became the first artist ever to win the IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Award for two consecutive years, last week.

For the unversed, Seventeen, South Korean band, consists of thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.