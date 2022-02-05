BTS member V updates ARMY about ‘chick’ Jimin’s recovery after surgery

Last week, Jimin of BTS made headlines when he revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. That wasn't all; Jimin was also suffering from appendicitis, which necessitated surgery. Needless to say, this worried ARMY, and comments from fans hoping and praying for Jimin's health flooded Twitter. Jimin's fellow group member Kim Taehyung aka V, on the other hand, has provided fans with an update on Jimin's health.

ARMY asked V if their 'chick' Jimin was doing well when he arrived on Weverse today. V informed the audience that he had a video call with Jimin earlier in the day. Jimin informed V that he would sit at the hospital window and observe the sky for several hours. V said that Jimin thinks the sky in Seoul is magnificent. ARMY exhaled a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude to V for the health update. In fact, ARMY also sent V and Jimin, coining the hashtag #Vmin in the process.

Jimin had also appeared on Weverse the day before yesterday to give ARMY an update on his condition. His surgery was a success, but he will remain in the hospital for post-operative care, he told the fans. He also told ARMY that he eats three meals per day, one of which includes rice.

For the uninformed, BTS is on hiatus following a gruelling 2020-21 tour. The ARMY is waiting for BTS to return to action and release a new album, but the septet is taking a well-deserved break.