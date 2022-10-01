BTS member Suga meets Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry, Tennis star Naomi Osaka

Suga/Instagram

Suga, a member of BTS, travelled to Japan this week to watch The Warriors play basketball. Basketball enthusiast Suga, aka Min Yoongi, is well-known. During the game, Suga met Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

While Suga was present, another star was seated courtside in the celebrity row.

It was none other than tennis player Naomi Osaka, who has long been known to enjoy the band. She went to talk to Yoongi when she was at the NBA game. Even though their exchange was brief, it had an impact because the Japanese professional mentioned that she liked their song, Autumn Leaves.

Check out the photos here:

lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song. pic.twitter.com/1QMeaNPo9m September 30, 2022

Amid BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’S Jennie’s dating rumours, new photos of the rumoured couple are going viral on social media. #KimTaehyung started trending after a social media user shared some photos and claimed that the duo was on a lunch date.

One of V’s fan pages took to Twitter and reshared these photos with the captions, “Picture 1: Taehyung arriving and Jennie waiting inside for him. Picture 2: The food is served. Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone. Picture 4: the picture was titled ‘you are my other half.’”

These photos are doing rounds on social media. After these photos circulated, fans got engaged in a war of words. One of them wrote, “Can we not hate on Jennie and V? I mean this is not their fault if they want to date? We’re not even sure if this is true or not, but whatever the outcome is we must support them. We should hate the one leaking the photos. Not on Jennie and V pls?”

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment issued a statement in which they said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”