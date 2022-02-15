'BTS' member Kim Taehyung aka V Tests positive for Covid-19, ARMY gets worried

‘BTS’ boys have a huge fan following all over the world, their fans in India are waiting for them to appear in the country. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyun aka V has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Jimin was also tested positive for the virus.

The BIGHIT MUSIC has updated ‘BTS’ ARMY about his V’s health. They issued a statement in which, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”

It continued, “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

The statement mentioned, “There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” it concluded.

As soon as this news circulated, ARMY got extremely worried. They took to social media and expressed their concerns and wished V a speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “You'll gonna be fine as quick as how you melt our hearts with your sweetest smile , your virtual kiss and your V sign. Feel better soon Taehyungie our love are as bright as Polar star. ILY.”

Another person mentioned, “We are praying for your fast recovery. Take all the time you need Taehyung. Just come back fit and healthy. The bravest and strangest person i ever seen. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG.”

“Get better soon our lovely bear,” said another person.