'BTS' member Jin reveals he lost four kgs, J-Hope reacts

‘BTS’ member Jin, who recently recovered from Covid-19, revealed that he has lost four Kgs after contracting the virus. Jin on December 25 was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has completed his quarantine after full recovery on January 4, 2022.

Jin recently commented on J-Hope’s post and revealed his weight loss. K-pop singer J-Hope on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures in which he can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, teamed up with grey pants and a beige long over-coat. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “#outfit.”

Take a look at the original post:

On his pictures, Jin commented, “Jwe-Hope I lost 4kilo (grams). You should have to buy me a meal.” J-Hope replied, “Jjwan...I feel sorry about that (crying face emoji).” (Translated by Instagram page BTS Weverse translation)

Another Instagram use taeluvin shared the same post with translation. BTS fans have commented on it. One of them mentioned, “These two are just straight up flirting and we're just watching,” while another wrote, “I won't complaint as I'm enjoying the interaction, hopeful Hobi gets him a nice meal.” One of their fans mentioned, “Same! But it's good to hear they recovered well.”

Take a look:

Recently, Jungkook of the ‘BTS’ band broke the Guinness World Record which was earlier held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire. Juilette’s post had taken three minutes to cross one million likes, whereas Jungkook’s picture took two minutes. Not only this, but he became the fastest Asian whose Instagram post crossed 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5, 6M, and 7M likes. His fans are extremely happy about the same.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.