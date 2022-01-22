‘BTS’ member Jin poses for Jungkook, complains about ‘discrimination’- WATCH viral video

‘BTS’ crew never fails to grab attention as they have a huge fan following across the world. Their fans eagerly wait for them to post videos and photos on social media. Meanwhile, a new video of Jin and Jungkook is going viral on social media.

In the video, ‘BTS’ boys Jungkook and Jin can be seen holding the cameras, clicking the pictures of each other. Jin can be heard saying, “The camera must not recognise me. Why isn’t it taking anything?” However, he gets upset as he failed to take the pictures. He asked, “Why is it discriminating against me?”

When Jungkook takes the camera, Jin says, “I’m telling you, it doesn’t work.” Jin then poses for the camera, meanwhile, Jungkook turn photographer. The video is being loved by ‘BTS’ fans, who call themselves ARMY.

One of the fans wrote, “The way jk zooms in jin's face whenever he has a camera is so fcking adorable. These both are just so endearing to watch. And also can I just say, "Thanku you jk" for zooming in the best sculpted face in world. It surely healed me. Thanku you!!” Another person mentioned, “In my opinion Jin and Jungkook are an example of friendship as they represent us in our real life with our friends our endless quarrels and childish fights I love seeing Jin and Jungkook together very much.”

Watch video:

One user commented, “I love the friendship that Jin and Jungkook have, they have fun together, they are so cute playing.” The other one wrote, “Jin and JK are always mischievous when they are together. The fun they always have on set is very entertaining to watch, I love to see their happiness.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM and J-Hope), and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.