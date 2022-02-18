BTS member J-Hope's birthday gifts from Jin includes a toilet brush made of gold - Photo inside

J-Hope, a member of BTS, has turned 29 years old. On social media, his birthday celebrations began yesterday. Kim Seokjin aka Jin sent gifts for birthday boy J-Hope, which he showed on Instagram. Jin, the lead vocalist of ‘Super Tuna’, sent a couple of cakes to J-hope. J-Hope uploaded all of the photos on his Instagram stories. Fans are adoring Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok's relationship. Jin's generous disposition has been on display for the past few months. Fans were raving about how he went to J- Hope's, his brother's, and celeb friends' homes to give strawberries from his uncle's farm.

A toilet brush made of gold is included in the gifts. It's from a company called Merdolino, to be precise. In India, it might cost up to Rs 22,000 per month. We're guessing it's covered in pricey gold plating. J-Hope proudly displayed the gleaming piece for the audience. It was introduced by the brand in 1992 and caused controversy due to its paradoxical nature. It's no secret that BTS members enjoy collecting high-end collectibles. Their residences, from designer furniture to paintings and lighting, reflect their way of life.

The boys have resumed their rehearsals for the March 10 concerts in Seoul. As Kim Taehyung was diagnosed with COVID-19, their routines were shifted a little. Check out fan's reaction Jin's gesture for J-hope.

In 2018, Hobi released his first mixtape, "Hope World." The album received a great reception upon its initial release. He was the highest-charting solo Korean musician on the US Billboard 200 at the time due to his peak numbers. He released the track "Chicken Noodle Soup" with Becky G in September 2019. The song reached number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, making him the first member of BTS to have a single on the chart under his own name.