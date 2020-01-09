BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer' - Suga's single is haunting with spine-chilling lyrics

K-Pop boy band BTS, who's among the world's favourite had earlier announced their comeback album titled MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. This made fans go berserk and they couldn't wait for the band to drop the songs one by one. Now, much to the excitement of millions of the fans, the first song is out and it's a single by Suga. Big Hits Entertainment released the magnificent video which is titled as MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer.

The music video has Suga starting with a mindblowing rap which is dark and spine-chilling. It gives a glimpse of how he wants to be on the top of the world but the dark shadows continue to haunt him. One of the lines is 'I wondered every day how far I’d go. I came to my sense and I find myself here. Shadow at my feet. Look down, it’s gotten even bigger. I run but the shadow follows'. Definitely, goosebumps!

Check out the video below:

Min Yoongi sings about his ambitions, dreams, fears too. It starts with him in an empty room followed by people dressed in black and hiding their faces with masks. However, towards the end, he is seen on the top of the world, performing and witnessing flashes of phone cameras of the fans. Yet, he is still and alone.

The lyrics are beautiful and haunting at the same time, where he says he is running but the shadow follows. More such videos to be followed by BTS for their loving ARMY.