BTS' management company announces multi-label AUDITION to become K-pop idol, find details

BTS' management company BigHit Entertainment, on Monday, announced 'Hybe Multi-label' auditions for those who want to become K-pop idols.

This is no less than a dream for many. Auditions are going to take place in Las Vegas on 8th, 9th, 15th, and 26th April. This will be the biggest audition ever, anyone from anywhere can participate and try his/her luck. However, people who are born between 2003 and 2011 can only participate.

HYBE Multi-label Audition

The first and the biggest audition ever with 7 labels,

GO ALL IN !



On-Site Audition: April 8, 9, 15, 16, 2022 / Las Vegas

Click here to pre-register https://t.co/2TEAjn2JSO#HYBE #AUDITION #LASVEGAS #GO_ALL_INhttps://t.co/SSHLJRIxQv — BIGHIT MUSIC Audition (@BIGHITAudition) March 21, 2022

It will be an offline audition, therefore, participants will have to go to Las Vegas. The news has excited fans, they have been searching about the same on the internet

HYBE Multi-label Audition

The first and the biggest audition ever with 7 labels,

GO ALL IN !



On-Site Audition: April 8, 9, 15, 16, 2022 / Las Vegas

Click here to pre-register https://t.co/2TEAjn2JSO#HYBE #AUDITION #LASVEGAS #GO_ALL_IN pic.twitter.com/RRfpKueoKg — BIGHIT MUSIC Audition (@BIGHITAudition) March 21, 2022

Click on this link to apply: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dqDZVQng2ReKMuThAEVtnDtiReP3_ouNCVqwt-_ZMfU/viewform?edit_requested=true

South Korean band BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world. Meanwhile, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and Jungkook recently went live where they talked about their health, their upcoming concert in Las Vegas, hair colure and their Seoul concert, hair colour. However, Jin was not part of the live session due to his surgery. But BTS members have brought BT21, a soft toy that represented Jin.

BTS boys talked on Covid-19 cases and asked ARMY to be a little more careful. Jungkook said, “No one in my family got it yet.” After which RM said, “Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me... I'm sorry dad.”

Suga mentioned, “My dad caught it, and then my mom did too.” A Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk translated Suga’s comment, “These days everyone is getting it, so you have to be careful. For me, I did say in/for the (news) articles that I was asymptomatic in case (you all) would worry (I didn't want you all to worry) but I did have some symptoms so..”