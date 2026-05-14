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BTS, Madonna, Shakira to headline FIFA World Cup Final’s first-ever halftime show

Madonna, Shakira and BTS are set to headline the first-ever halftime show in 2026 FIFA World Cup final history.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2026, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

BTS, Madonna, Shakira to headline FIFA World Cup Final’s first-ever halftime show
Image credit: Instagram
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The final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become a spectacular blend of football and music, with Madonna, Shakira and BTS officially announced as performers for the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, according to Billboard.

The historic performance will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium during the World Cup final. Reports state that the halftime segment will run for approximately 11 minutes, introducing a Super Bowl-style entertainment format to FIFA’s biggest match for the first time.

The announcement was made by Global Citizen through a playful social media video featuring Chris Martin along with beloved characters including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. BTS members also made a surprise appearance during a FaceTime segment in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Shakira’s association with the FIFA World Cup spans several years. The singer recently unveiled “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy as the official anthem for the 2026 tournament. Her iconic hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) remains one of the most memorable World Cup songs of all time.

Meanwhile, Madonna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album Confessions II on July 3. She recently released tracks including “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter and “I Feel So Free.”

BTS, on the other hand, made a strong comeback earlier this year with their sixth studio album ARIRANG following the completion of military service by the members. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and remained at No. 1 for three weeks. The group is currently travelling across the globe with their ARIRANG WORLD TOUR.

According to Billboard, the halftime show is being organised by Global Citizen alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The initiative will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aimed at helping children worldwide gain access to education and football opportunities.

Earlier, FIFA had also announced stars for the opening ceremonies of the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA and Anitta.

Interestingly, both Madonna and Shakira have previously headlined Super Bowl halftime shows, with Madonna performing in 2012 and Shakira sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

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