'BTS Lockdown' trends on Twitter prior to the Grammys, know why

#BTSLOCKDOWN has been trending on Twitter. ARMY is sharing happy and positive photos on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

BTS ARMY just can’t wait to witness South Korean band members' performance at the Grammys 2022. They are eagerly waiting for their power packed performance at the stage of famous music award event.

The band has been nominated for the best pop duo/group performance at the Grammys this year. Meanwhile, #BTSLOCKDOWN started trending on Twitter. You must be thinking why? So let us tell you that #BTSLOCKDOWN is trending because of ARMYs who have taken responsibility for spreading positive vibes for BTS.

'Lockdown' is being used to ignore or block negative comments of hate speeches against BTS. This gesture is winning hearts as the ARMY has been sharing happy pictures on Twitter.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook has recovered from COVID-19 and is set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the South Korean band's management agency Big Hit Music said on Sunday, April 3. The 24-year-old vocalist, who tested positive for the virus on March 28 after arriving in Las Vegas for the awards ceremony, was released from quarantine on Saturday.

The agency's statement reads, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member Jungkook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT). Jungkook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jungkook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it."

"Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jungkook took a rapid antigen test in the US to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation," the agency further said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.

The statement concluded, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for our artists' health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you."

 

