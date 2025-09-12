Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...

BTS member and leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, has made a huge donation of 100 million won each to Seoul Asan Medical Centre and Korea University Medical Centre for medical advancement, as a valuable gift to his fans on his 31st birthday.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon
BTS band member and leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, turned 31, and on his special occasion, he decided to give back to his fans and followers. As a responsible gesture towards society, RM, who's known for his philanthropic work over the years, has donated 100 million won each to Seoul Asan Medical Centre and Korea University Medical Centre on his birthday. As per the media reports, the hospitals intend to use RM’s donation towards the betterment of medical facilities, support treatment and surgery costs for underprivileged patients. 

The Chosun Daily shared the official statement, in which RM said, “I decided to donate in the hopes that it would provide a small but warm hope to patients. It's meaningful to be able to participate, even if only a little, in spreading the value of medical advancement and respect for life.” Reportedly, the funds will be utilised by Seoul Asan Medical Centre for underprivileged patients, whereas Korea University Medical Centre intends to extend medical services and enhance the treatment environment.

The Vice President of Medical Affairs at Korea University, Yoon Eul-sik, shared his thoughts about RM’s donation, and added, "RM’s warm heart, striving to create a better world, will be a great help in helping patients regain their health. We will cherish the value of sharing you have shared and do our best to nurture its fruits so that we can grow into an even more trustworthy, ultra-gap medical institution.”

This isn't the first time RM decided to help the needy, and he has always stepped forward in fulfilling his duties towards society. In 2024, on his birthday, RM donated 100 million won to the Everyone's Veterans Dream project. This gesture was made to support people who "have received, and continue to receive, the national merit alongside bereaved families of uniformed service members". The popular singer celebrated his 31st birthday with his fans by sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram with a sweet message to his ARMYs, "Thank you. I miss you all."

