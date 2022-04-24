BTS leader Kim Namjoom aka RM shares Mahira Sharma's photo, Indian ARMY reacts

Credit: RM/Instagram

BTS’s leader RM recently shared Indian television actress Mahira Sharma's photo on Instagram. He later deleted the post, but Indian BTS ARMY started assuming that Mahira will be collaborating with the Bangtan boys for a music video.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter and started posting Mahira’s photo. One of the social media users wrote, “Mahira in k-pop video??? A collab makes sense, coz She's the star of MV with BILLION views. If not, then Bruh, BTS guys follow Mahira? Crush?? Whatever it is, aaj koi jealous soul, khud ko maregi....”

Another wrote, “Paras Chabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirashharma’s pic... Look it I uploaded.”

Meanwhile, with the help of his Instagram account, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has broken another record. The Winter Bear singer, who debuted on Instagram last December alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, has topped 40 million followers in just 135 days. Several supporters pointed out that this achievement makes him the fastest person to ever reach 40 million Instagram followers.

Fans are ecstatic about the achievement. They congratulated the singer with messages using the hashtag '#THV40MILLION.'

“I am so proud of you Taehyung! You are truly Loved, Appreciated & respected all over the world!So many among that 40M see you as an inspiration & a role Model! Those 40M are a proof that Your Genuinity & Love conquered the hate! All that remain is who chose you & love," added a fan.

V had previously set the record for becoming the first person to reach 30 million Instagram followers in the shortest time. V became the fastest individual to get one million followers in just 43 minutes after launching on the platform, and he achieved ten million followers four hours later on the same day.