BTS: Kim Taehyung sets new record, becomes fastest Instagram user to cross 40 million followers

Kim Taehyung/Instagram

With the help of his Instagram account, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has broken another record. The Winter Bear singer, who debuted on Instagram last December alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, has topped 40 million followers in just 135 days. Several supporters pointed out that this achievement makes him the fastest person to ever reach 40 million Instagram followers.

Fans are ecstatic about the achievement. They congratulated the singer with messages using the hashtag '#THV40MILLION.'



“I am so proud of you Taehyung! You are truly Loved, Appreciated & respected all over the world!So many among that 40M see you as an inspiration & a role Model! Those 40M are a proof that Your Genuinity & Love conquered the hate! All that remain is who chose you & love," added a fan.



V had previously set the record for becoming the first person to reach 30 million Instagram followers in the shortest time. V became the fastest individual to get one million followers in just 43 minutes after launching on the platform, and he achieved ten million followers four hours later on the same day.



Taehyung, who uses the Instagram handle @thv, only follows other members on the platform and has 46 posts on his account. TaeTae, on the other hand, is a very active user on the platform. On his Instagram Stories, V frequently shares and deletes photos and videos. The singer teased fans with hints of his split even when the group was on hiatus.

The Christmas Tree vocalist also frequently responds to Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-posts sik's on social media. The actors and singers comprise the Wooga Squad, a friends' group that includes Peakboy.

On the work front, Taehyung and his fellow BTS members recently returned to South Korea after completing their four-day show, Permission To Dance On Stage In Las Vegas. Every night, the ensemble played to a sold-out crowd. They were also in Vegas for the Grammy Awards.