BTS's Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is making his fans happy as he hits a big milestone in his solo career. The 28-year-old singer has topped a Billboard chart for Christmas songs, beating Mariah Carey, the famous Queen of Christmas.

His new holiday song, Winter Ahead, a jazz-pop duet with Park Hyo Shin, has taken the top spot, pushing Carey's classic hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, down. This week, BTS’s V reached a major milestone as his digital single Winter Ahead took the top spot on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart, surpassing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, which dropped to second place.

Data from Luminate reveals that V’s song, a collaboration with Park Hyo Shin, has sold 10,300 copies, while Carey’s holiday classic has sold just 3,200 copies in the U.S. It’s worth noting that Mariah Carey made history by being the first artist to have her song dominate the Billboard chart for four decades since its release.

When BTS ARMY heard the news, they quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate V's achievement. One group fan page posted a message that read, "DO YOU REALIZE HOW HUGE IT IS!?!? SO PROUD OF HIM. CONGRATULATIONS V. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG. HISTORY MAKER TAEHYUNG." Many ARMY members joined in the celebration, commenting on the post to congratulate the 28-year-old for his groundbreaking success.

Meanwhile, Jin recently became the first member of the group to complete his military service. Since his return, he has been engaging with fans in various ways.

He recently appeared on a Japanese talk show where he discussed his album Happy and his friendship with the other BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga. In the conversation, Jin talked about the significance of maintaining professionalism and mutual respect within the group.