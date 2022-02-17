BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V drops FIRST post since testing covid positive; gives ARMY health update

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V is the latest member of the group to test positive for COVID-19. And while the ARMY had been waiting for a health update about V, the popular BTS member returned to Weverse in the wee hours of Thursday for the first time since he tested positive for the virus, to assure his fans that he was doing fine.

V aka Kim Taehyung is quite active on Instagram and Weverse. However, he was missing from social media since the announcement that he had contracted the virus. So, to get an update on his health, anxious fans had been reaching out to him via Weverse and sending him their love and prayers.

Among the thousands of fans that kept asking about V's health on Weverse, one who took to the platform shared a post asking V aka Kim Taehyung if he was doing okay. The fan wrote, (as translated by @btstranslation7 on Twitter), "Taehyung~ you were doing fine after getting vaccinated, does this mean you're really sick? It must be worse than just cold symptoms. no sign of you on Insta or Weverse. Does this mean you're hurting? I'm praying for u to get better."

In reply to the fan and at the same time assuring the ARMY that he was doing fine, V aka Taehyung wrote, "I am okay."

Meanwhile, V aka Taehyung also shared his first post since his health update. Sharing a photo of a pack of eggs and word playing in the caption, he wrote, "Everyone, I'm going to have to eat "gam-dong"* bc [I'm touched by] of your words. (He's got gam-dong-eggs. Gam-dong (감동) = to be moved. He basically said he's in awe/so moved by everyone's words that he's going to eat the hard-boiled. he covered up the 란 on the label)," as translated by BTS fan @modooborahae on Twitter.

everyone, I'm going to have to eat "gam-dong" bc [I'm touched by] of your words



The news about Kim Taehyung testing covid positive was confirmed by the label Big Hit Music, which revealed that V visited a hospital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a mild sore throat, with a PCR test confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," read the statement posted to Weverse." "There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests."

Fellow BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested positive for COVID and recovered in December. Recently, Jimin was discharged from the hospital on February 5 after being hospitalized on January 30 with abdominal pain and a mild sore throat. He underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on January 31. At that time, it was revealed that he'd also tested positive for COVID-19. On February 2, Jimin checked in with fans to tell them he was "recovering well."

Big Hit's statement also noted that "the company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."