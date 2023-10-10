BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

BTS' V is making headlines after he wore a Durag during a live session on Weverse.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung aka V, who is one of the most popular K-pop singers in the world, is facing backlash after he wore a Durag during live session on Weverse. While interacting with fans, V was seen wearing Durag which was gifted to him.

Unintentionally, V hurted the feelings of the black community after attending Lil Uzi Vert's afterparty as he was discussing his experience. He showered fans a red Durag which he received as a gift and wore it. Durag is a hair protection tool that the Black community wears with pride. But BTS’ fans came out in his support, one of them said, “Before y'all start meatriding Tae, let me remind you Taehyung is PART COLOURED, he's one of the darkest members of BTS, he's ALLOWED to wear a durag. V ALWAYS supports black ppl, he even had them in his MV for his solo debut. Tae also listens to rap, so pls bffr. He did nothing.”

Taehyung v bts red durag african live pic.twitter.com/6DT1MbBDmp — (@lxcbang) October 8, 2023

The second one said, “We are here for Taehyung. We love you Taehyung. We will always support you. Please don't listen to what the haters say.” The second one said, “Please don't hate him he is so pure soul.” The third one said, “He is soo pure....He was just showing that to his fans. He had no intention to hurt anyone's feeling. Haters just target him even for breath.....please Guys support him...”

The fourth person commented, “There are different countries and each and every country has different cultures and beliefs and it's not possible for someone to know all of them so sometimes they do it mistakenly or unintentionally so it's not right to hate him or any other person rather than people from that community should teach that person that it's wrong so please don't do it again , I know he is a grown-up man but still it's not possible to know about everything so don't take it in a wrong way. I hope you guys understand my words.”