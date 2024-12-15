The South Korean boy band Stray Kids was named the Top Global K-Pop Artist defeating Jungkook, Jimin, Enhypen, and Tomorrow X Together.

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards took place on December 12. Taylor Swift dominated the night as she won the awards in ten categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album.

BTS' Jungkook dominated the K-Pop section as he won two major awards. He won the 2024 Billboard Music Award for Top K-Pop Album for his album Golden. He defeated Ateez - The World EP.Fin: Will, Stray Kids - Rock-Star, Stray Kids - Ate, and Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall in this category.

Jungkook also won the award for Top Global K-Pop Song for his sensational hit Standing Next to You. Another of his song 3D, featuring the American rapper Jack Harlow, was also nominated in this category. Jungkook defeated his fellow BTS member Jimin, whose track Who was also nominated. The other two nominees were Illit for Magnetic and Le Sserafim for Perfect Night.

BTS fandom ARMY celebrated Jungkook's achievement, saying that they are extremely proud of the K-Pop singer. One of them wrote, "Well he deserves to be named the Global K-Pop artist too, but of course how can you be Billboard without being unfair. Anyways, Congratulations Jungkook and we're so proud of you." The South Korean boy band Stray Kids was named the Top Global K-Pop Artist defeating Jungkook, Jimin, Enhypen, and Tomorrow X Together.

