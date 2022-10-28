BTS' Jungkook wins internet with his sweet gesture after he returns to South Korea

Credit: Jungkook fanpage/Twitter

BTS' band member Jungkook, who has a huge fan following all over the world, returned to South Korea from Qatar, won everyone's hearts when he posed for his fans and showed them respect.

The videos and photos of the singer are now going viral on social media. As soon as he comes out of the airport and sees his fans, Jungkook puts his bag down and greeted his fans. This gesture won millions of hearts, one of the social media users wrote, "The way jungkookie stopped to bow and make hearts to everyone, he's so precious my love my everything I'm so proud of you."

The second one said, "welcome home jungkookie. i'm so proud of you, you did great! rest well and stay safe always."

The third person wrote, "Jungkookie is quite literally the most respectful idol. The way he stops, puts his bag down and takes time to bow and makes some cute poses for the fans and medias. He is honestly the best. Such a sweetheart."

BTS ARMY is in the seventh heaven as band members V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, RM, Jin, and J-Hope won seven awards at The Fact Music Awards. This is the fifth year in a row that BTS won the Daesang (Grand Prize). While Jin took this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award home.

While taking the trophy, Jungkook stated, “For this award, I changed my hair. Thank you to ARMYs and we’ll work harder! Thank you for your support. Artist of the Year is a meaningful and precious award. I’m feeling so happy because we got this precious award because of all the ARMYs here but also from all the ARMYs far away. Thank you.”

This is BTS! is it coming out well? Artist of the Year: it's a really deep & meaningful award. Including ARMY you all, because of the ARMYs who are far out there, we got to receive another priceless award so I feel really great & thank you once again.

However, the emcee interrupted, therefore, Jungkood said, “Oh I’m not done yet." ever artist." He mentioned that he was yet to finish his speech, emcee sai sorry. Jungkook continued, “It’s the Artist of the Year right? Well, I don't know if we will get these amazing awards next year or not but I’d be grateful if you would remember just one thing. We will work hard to be your forever artist.”