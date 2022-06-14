BTS: Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga announce hiatus, ARMY gets emotional

Credit: Taechwita/Twitter

After BTS’ 9th anniversary, band members Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook recently gathered for a fun dinner which turned into an emotional event for the ARMY as they announced hiatus.

The pre-recorded dinner event was premiered on YouTube in which the band members talked about their future plans. The dinner was planned at BTS’ old house where the members stayed together before they started living alone. While talking about the memories, Suga said, “7 boys living together isn’t easy.” V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned that they grew closer when they started living alone.

However, the moment turned emotional when Yoongi said that the members should now talk about their hiatus. RM, the team leader said, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”

Min Yoongi mentioned, “Writing lyrics is the hardest. What message do we want to give? Nothing comes out anymore.”

“This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed," he said. All members will now be releasing music individually since the band is on break. Jungkook said, “I promise we will return some day, more mature than now. Till then, we ask for your blessing.”

RM stated, “This new chapter of BTS, that is yet to come, will be the best, I hope."

ARMY has been reacting to the news. One of the fans said, “When RM said ‘He disappointed the army by taking a break’ really did make me cry and the crack in his voice ahh. I just wanna say We are not disappointed whereas I'm glad and excited that they are taking care of themselves and their personal lives now. It means they are more mature now and are showing what they really wanted to show. Pease BTS it's ok we ARMY are like a family and we are gonna support you forever. You made all of us happy and give us reasons to live and now it's our time to let them be happy and live how they want. After all, we all are a One Big Family and always will be.”

The second person mentioned, “I love "Life goes on" the most. Every song of BTS is beautiful and it connects but nothing comes close to my heart than "Life Goes On". It's my everyday reminder to not give up and keep moving.”

The third person commented, “To Jimin: "our ARMY" means that we always have your backs. we support you no matter what, through thick and thin. we understand when you tell us things, whether it's happy or sad. we are a family that is 100% here for you. the word "fans", at least for me is still the same meaning and still means a lot. "army" just makes us sound closer and more collective i think. but yes, we are fans of you guys forever and always.”