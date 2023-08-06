BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

A video of BTS' Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he can be seen singing Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

Indian fans of BTS ARMY often wait for their idols to send messages to them or to talk about India and its culture. They ask RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope to tell about favourite Indian food and films.

Now, a video of Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he can be seen singing Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. During a recent live session on Weverse, when a fan asked Jungkook if he watched RRR. After this, Jungkook started singing Naatu Naatu. Earlier, he grooved to the song after watching the films.

Watch viral video:

Watched RRR humming to natu natu pic.twitter.com/5mNDpZ64gd — Ar. JONGUKKIE I AM LACTOSE INTOLERANT⁷ 2 (@namjoona9764ps2) August 4, 2023

Social media users reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “I'm jealous of indian armys!!!!” The second one said, “Indian Jungkook army drop a heart.” The third one said, “Wait that was natu natu, i didn't even realize, I AM SO DUMB.” The fourth one said, “He loves it so much.”

BTS Army in India was in for a surprise recently when Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food and also went on to reveal his favourite Indian dish. During his recent Weverse Live, Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food when he read a comment asking if he’s ever tried the cuisine.

Jungkook not only said that he enjoys Indian food, but he also named his favourite Indian dish which is naan with chicken makhani. A Jungkook fan translated his answer on Twitter and wrote, "Someone asked if I’ve ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I’m hungry. I’m starving. Please don’t talk about food. I beg you," the Seven hitmaker said.

SS Rajamouli's directional RRR was one of his blockbuster movies. The movie starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role and the story revolved around the fictional version of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It showed their friendship and fight against the British Raj.