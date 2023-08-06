Headlines

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed TikTok star with over 161 mn followers, net worth is...

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

10 tips to control high blood pressure

Meet the three Pakistani cricketers who also played for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

A video of BTS' Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he can be seen singing Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Indian fans of BTS ARMY often wait for their idols to send messages to them or to talk about India and its culture. They ask RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope to tell about favourite Indian food and films.

Now, a video of Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he can be seen singing Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. During a recent live session on Weverse, when a fan asked Jungkook if he watched RRR. After this, Jungkook started singing Naatu Naatu. Earlier, he grooved to the song after watching the films.

Watch viral video:

Social media users reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “I'm jealous of indian armys!!!!” The second one said, “Indian Jungkook army drop a heart.” The third one said, “Wait that was natu natu, i didn't even realize, I AM SO DUMB.” The fourth one said, “He loves it so much.”

BTS Army in India was in for a surprise recently when Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food and also went on to reveal his favourite Indian dish. During his recent Weverse Live, Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food when he read a comment asking if he’s ever tried the cuisine. 

Jungkook not only said that he enjoys Indian food, but he also named his favourite Indian dish which is naan with chicken makhani. A Jungkook fan translated his answer on Twitter and wrote, "Someone asked if I’ve ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I’m hungry. I’m starving. Please don’t talk about food. I beg you," the Seven hitmaker said. 

SS Rajamouli's directional RRR was one of his blockbuster movies. The movie starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role and the story revolved around the fictional version of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It showed their friendship and fight against the British Raj. 

             

