BTS' Jungkook sets internet on fire with his dance moves, V says ‘corona really lost to him’- WATCH

BTS’ Jungkook, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently recovering, had dropped a video in which he can be seen grooving in his room. The video has been watched by more than 15 million times.

On Wednesday, Jungkook posted this video in which he can be heard saying, “Ah-! Everyone, I’m doing well. I’ve been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I’d gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I’m taking good care of myself, so don’t worry. See you soon. (in Korean)” After saying this, he starts dancing under the magic light. Jungkook’s dance video is doing rounds on social media. V has also reacted to the video.

V commented, “Look look, just take a look at those moves, corona really lost to Jungkook. I couldn't move even a little bit when I had it.”

For the unversed, Jungkook has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards, the management agency of the South Korean music group said Tuesday.

Jungkook's diagnosis comes almost a week after fellow member J-Hope tested COVID-19 positive and is under quarantine at home in South Korea.

According to the agency BigHit Music, Jungkook tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.