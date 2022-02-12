BTS' Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' (Prod. SUGA) for '7FATES: CHAKHO' breaks multiple records

21st century pop icons BTS released "Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)," the OST for HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO on February 11. The song is available on various global music platforms now.

The song was partially revealed on February 4, along with Episode Four of 7FATES: CHAKHO, exclusively via digital comics platform WEBTOON. This marks the first time WEBTOON uses an OST as background music in global releases of all 10 languages.

“Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)” is a pop ballad that exudes dreamy, sublime energy that complements the storyline and atmosphere of the urban fantasy story that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world. BTS' SUGA took on the role of producer of the song while Jung Kook's soulful vocals capture the essence of the story's characters and narrative.

The title, “Stay Alive,” is a nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world. The lyrics explore an isolated boy's earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets in that vicious world.

The song topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries in just 6 hours after the release and is also No. 1 on U.S. iTunes. It overtook new releases from pop artists, including Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj. The song was also at No. 1 in countries like Argentina, Japan, Thailand, France, Germany, Finland, Chile, Brazil, Austria, Malaysia, Vietnam and more. Additionally, 'Stay Alive' joins ‘Sweet Night’ by V as the first and only Korean OSTs to top UK iTunes.

A special video clip utilizing the Official Story Film and webtoon animation is also available on HYBE’s 7FATES: CHAKHO official YouTube channel.

7FATES: CHAKHO was launched in 10 languages around the world in January, and immediately drew phenomenal responses amassing more than 15 million views within two days. It is an urban fantasy reinterpretation of chakhogapsa, a legendary group of tiger hunters from the Joseon Dynasty. A new episode is released every Saturday.

For the unversed, BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.