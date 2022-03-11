BTS’ Jungkook posts emotional message after K-pop band’s concert in Seoul, ARMY left teary-eyed

After the show, BTS members who are now on Instagram spoke with fans. RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed his raid for chocolate pokemon bread was unsuccessful, while Jung Hoseok/J-Hope posted photos from the show. They were all concerned about the new concert rules, which prohibited fans from singing, yelling, screaming, or standing up and dancing. To cheer on the boys, everyone had to use a clapper. BTS members talked about how strange it felt to perform in front of an audience without the loud shouting voices that gave them an adrenaline boost. On Instagram, Jungkook shared an eight-minute video.

He says that, despite the fact that they are now playing in front of ARMY after 2.5 years, the wait felt like 23 years. It felt like Jeon Jungkook was returning home, he remarked. It was difficult, according to Jungkook, because supporters were in front of us yet they couldn't hear their voices. He claimed that they had performed without an audience before, but that this was far more difficult. Jungkook stated that he gave it his all to make them happy.

JK: On seeing overall today, i was really happy. I was so happy. It really felt like coming back to hometown. It was so fun.



JK: *sighs* in Korea, singing along and cheering is a must.. that I/we couldn't hear. That's why today's concert was so hard.



+ March 10, 2022

The first day of ‘Permission To Dance’ in Seoul had a fantastic set lineup. ‘ON’, ‘Fire’, ‘Dope’, ‘Idol’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘Stay’, ‘Home’, ‘So What’, ‘Disease’, ‘Baepsae’, ‘Permission To Dance’, ‘Telepathy’, and other songs featured the boys. With over 1.6 million tweets, Jungkook became a global trending topic.