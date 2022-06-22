BTS' Jungkook poses like 'Indian politician' when he, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin met Joe Biden at White House

Credit: BTS Universe/YouTube

Recently, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM met US president Joe Biden at the White House in order to discuss hate crimes against Asians. The photos and videos from the White House went viral on social media.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Jungkook posing like an Indian politician. He greeted the media with his folded hands and the video is now going viral on social media. BTS ARMY reacted to the viral video and said that he is giving them 'politician vibe' after his namaste pose went viral.

Without a doubt, BTS members never fail to win her heart with their sweet gestures.

Take a look:

Focus on Jungkook at the white house#2YearsWithStillWithYou

OUR NATIONAL STAR JUNGKOOK

OUR ETERNAL STAR JUNGKOOK

OUR EUPHORIA JUNGKOOK



I can't stop listening to the best song #StayAlive by #JUNGKOOK (PROD by SUGA of BTS) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FPSsYruS2M (@ONLYJK16) June 5, 2022

The meeting comes as May’s recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, amid other tensions. The K-pop stars are known for using their lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters since making their debut in 2013. Their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending clout to a generation that is internet-savvy and able to harness the power of social media.

In June 2020, the group’s fans put their energy behind an online campaign called #MatchAMillion to raise money for social justice causes in the United States. It hauled in $1 million in roughly one day, matching the donation of the band itself to Black Lives Matter.

The group;s management Big Hit Music said it was honored to be invited to the White House.

"As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art," Big Hit Music said. (With inputs with Reuters)