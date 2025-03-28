Jungkook expressed his sincerest wishes for those affected by the devastating wildfires, stating, "I hope it will be a small help to everyone who is tired and having a hard time."

A raging wildfire in South Korea has claimed at least 27 lives, with authorities warning of a rising death toll. In the face of this tragedy, several Korean celebrities, including BTS members Jeon Jungkook, Kim Namjoon (RM), J-Hope, and Min Yoongi (Suga), are lending a helping hand with substantial donations to support the affected families and relief efforts.

BTS’ Jungkook led the way with an impressive donation of 1 billion won, estimated to be around Rs 6 crore ($681,479) through Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. According to AllKpop, BTS member Jungkook's substantial donation of 1 billion KRW will be divided into two equal parts. Half (500 million KRW) will be allocated to an emergency relief fund, providing crucial assistance to those who have lost their homes in the devastating wildfires. The remaining 500 million KRW will be dedicated to supporting the brave firefighters who are tirelessly battling the blaze.

Jungkook expressed his sincerest wishes for those affected by the devastating wildfires, stating, "I hope it will be a small help to everyone who is tired and having a hard time. I hope that those who are struggling with this forest fire and those who are working on extinguishing the fire will regain their peaceful daily lives as soon as possible."

Shin Hoon, secretary-general of Hope Bridge, extended his deepest gratitude to Jungkook, saying, "Thank you for your precious sharing to Jungkook's neighbours. Hope Bridge will also do its best to support the site so that its sincerity can be a great comfort to the victims."

BTS member Jungkook has a history of philanthropy, previously donating 1 billion KRW to Seoul National University Children's Hospital in 2023. He follows in the footsteps of fellow BTS members J-Hope, SUGA, and RM, who each donated 100 million KRW to support relief efforts.