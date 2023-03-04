BTS' Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu, reviews RRR; ARMY 'can't believe what is going on'

Jungkook-RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR has created a global impact. After winning numerous international awards, and impressing overseas audiences, the film and its popular song Naatu Naatu have impressed BTS' Jungkook too. The famous youth sensation has deactivated his Instagram account. But he went live from Weverse to interact with his fans.

During the session, Jungkook was captured vibing at the popular song Naatu Naatu. Jungkook also revealed that he has seen the film and is quite impressed with it. A fan member from the ARMY has shared the video and captioned it saying, "Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life."

Here's the video

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life pic.twitter.com/6S7amWdspZ — Elysia(@reniitae) March 3, 2023

The video and Jungkook's reaction have gone viral in no time. Several members of ARMY and RRR lovers are calling it as the 'best moment.' A user wrote, "He said he recently watched the movie btw." Another user wrote, "The moment I listen the music. Totally shaking. Just kookie things." A netizen added, "I'm like what...... I screamed louder and can't believe what is going on... I'm like." Another netizen added, "He watched the movie too, I'm so happy." One of the users wrote, "When I heard that I was frozen for 2 min."

Naatu Naatu was a rage in India, and now it has also swept the international jury and audiences in awe, that's the reason why Naatu Naatu beat other nominations and won Golden Globe trophy for the Best Original Song. In the Best Song category, Naatu Naatu competed with Where the Crawdads Sing' Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up.

Naatu Naatu is also competing at the 95th Oscars under the Best Original Song category, and the singers of the song, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform at the song at the Oscars 2023.