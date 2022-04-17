BTS' Jungkook flaunts his boxing skills in the new viral video

Credit: Jungkook/Instagram

The Bangtan Boys often give glimpses of their personal lives on social media. Their fans do wait for BTS band members to post pictures and videos on social media. On Saturday, Jungkook posted a video that is going viral on the Internet.

BTS’ Jungkook on Saturday dropped a video in which he can be seen flaunting his boxing skills. As soon as he uploaded this video, it went viral. More than 9 million people have liked this video so far. In the viral clip, Jungkook can be seen wearing a grey a grey-black outfit. Watch video:

Earlier, Jungkook had conducted a chit-chat session on Instagram. He interacted with BTS ARMY there. However, a hater tried to troll Jungkook and said that if you are getting bored then you should eat dog sh*t. To which Jungkook replied, “you will also look like a dog sh*t if you shrink like a ball or choco pie.” Savage Jungkook’s reply won the hearts of the BTS ARMY.

A YouTube channel named Cinewood had also uploaded the video of the same. BTS ARMY has reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “I truly liked Jungkook's savage reply to that hater. He instead made fun and roasted the hater in a cool way.”

The second one wrote, “Haters are so stupid They even follow them everywhere and they say we hate them.” The third person mentioned, “Jungkook ki super savage reply wah! all heaters are very stupid Insulting yourself by doing useless things Get well soon Jungkookie.”

“Moral:- Be kind with kind ones and with devils, then don't think in being the devil to them. BORAHAE,” said another.”

For the unversed, the BTS band has seven members- V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. Each and every member of the band has his separate fanbase. Some people don’t like these members and target them. BTS members often reply to these trolls with their savage attitudes.

In one of the throwback videos, Jungkook was heard trolling the haters live in a concert. He was heard saying, “I have a lot to complain these days. I want to say to those people who don’t like me. So What?”